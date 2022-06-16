Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,236,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

CFG stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

