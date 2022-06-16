Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.