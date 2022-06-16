Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $146,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.95 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

