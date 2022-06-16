Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.94 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

