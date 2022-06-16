Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,841,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $198.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.41 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

