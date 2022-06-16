Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,885 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $101.07 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

