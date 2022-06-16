Cypress Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,221 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after buying an additional 473,472 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

