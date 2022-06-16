Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Shares of ACN opened at $273.79 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

