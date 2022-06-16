Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 227,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 141,953 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 80,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.74 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.