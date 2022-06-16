Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE DHR traded down $5.19 on Thursday, reaching $239.75. The stock had a trading volume of 86,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

