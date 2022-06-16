Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 469.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.62 on Thursday, reaching $240.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

