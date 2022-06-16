Daniel J. Gill Buys 94,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVNA stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.40. 10,639,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,508. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

