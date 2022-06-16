Danske Downgrades Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) to Hold

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SCABY stock opened at 18.75 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of 18.50 and a fifty-two week high of 18.85.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

