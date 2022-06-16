Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

