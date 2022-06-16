DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of DAVIDsTEA worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.