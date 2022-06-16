Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DCRD remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 282,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
