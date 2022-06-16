Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Down 2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.37. 5,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$55.91 million and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)
Featured Articles
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.