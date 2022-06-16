Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Down 2%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) fell 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.37. 5,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.19. The firm has a market cap of C$55.91 million and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

