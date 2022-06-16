Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $409.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $419.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $257.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.66 and its 200 day moving average is $298.35. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

