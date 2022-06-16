Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.
Shares of DECK stock traded down $16.24 on Thursday, reaching $241.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,489. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.35.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
