DECOIN (DTEP) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $77.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

