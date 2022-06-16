Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Update

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DMAQ stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,850,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,907,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $7,365,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

