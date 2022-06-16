Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $200,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

DAL traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 983,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153,429. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

