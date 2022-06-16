Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Financial Review

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -77.14% N/A -32.53% Delta Air Lines 1.47% -41.80% -1.53%

Volatility and Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delta Air Lines has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Delta Air Lines 0 3 11 1 2.87

Delta Air Lines has a consensus target price of $52.47, indicating a potential upside of 77.37%. Given Delta Air Lines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $4.88 billion 0.05 -$4.65 billion ($7.58) -0.05 Delta Air Lines $29.90 billion 0.63 $280.00 million $0.79 37.44

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 303 aircraft, including 297 passenger aircraft and 13 cargo aircraft; and subleased 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app, reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,200 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

