Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is Weik Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.7% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $171.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,275.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

