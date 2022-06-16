Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Trading 7.6% Higher

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. 27,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,763,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of research firms have commented on DSX. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $502.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.21%. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 170.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

