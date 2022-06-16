Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Price Down 23%

Shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) dropped 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 224,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 103,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Digihost Technology from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 million and a P/E ratio of 62.53.

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Digihost Technology Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Digihost Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the first quarter worth $269,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

