Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $271,102.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00516902 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

