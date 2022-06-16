DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 363,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,890,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

