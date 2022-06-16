Dinero Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (DIN)

Dinero (DIN) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,122.36 and $13.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinero is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Dinero

