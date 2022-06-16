Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Critical Comparison

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -31.88% N/A -12.56% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sabre and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 0 0 2.00 Direct Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 98.10%. Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Sabre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Direct Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.69 billion 1.22 -$928.47 million ($2.02) -3.12 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A

Direct Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Sabre on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Direct Digital (Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

