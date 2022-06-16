discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.96) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 703 ($8.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £671.06 million and a PE ratio of 51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 747.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 835.43. discoverIE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647 ($7.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.46).

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($468,224.55). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,837.50 ($24,077.56).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

