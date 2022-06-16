Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 338529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$317.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.67%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

