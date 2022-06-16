Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.