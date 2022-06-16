Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.47. 82,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.