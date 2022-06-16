Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 1,594,730 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,615. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.