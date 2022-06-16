Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 0.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $55,866,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,121. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

