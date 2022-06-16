Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

IBM stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

