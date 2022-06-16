Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

