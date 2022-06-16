Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

