Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 175 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 470,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

