Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. 24,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,057. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

