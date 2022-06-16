DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.46

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 162527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.01%.

About DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

