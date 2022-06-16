DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $631,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 775,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,615. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

