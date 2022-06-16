Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

D stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.