Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

DOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Domo stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. Domo has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $825.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.68.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,303 shares of company stock worth $5,265,573. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Domo by 603.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

