DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 409,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.