Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dufry stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 483,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

