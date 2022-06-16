Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director Gillian Munson Sells 786 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DUOL opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

