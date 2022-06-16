Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €25.56 ($26.63) and last traded at €25.56 ($26.63). Approximately 112,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.64 ($27.75).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.71) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($32.81) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €25.03 and a 200 day moving average of €31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.