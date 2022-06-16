Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 592,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 17,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

